Donald Bobby Langston FORT WORTH -- Donald Bobby Langston passed away peacefully Sunday evening, November 10, 2019. Mr. Langston was 92. SERVICE: A service at the grave will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Newport Cemetery, Newport. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. Born in Newport on October 26, 1927, Don was the son of John Newton and Lillie Mae Wall Langston. He attended Bowie High School and went on to graduate from Spartan School of Aeronautics. He also received a Bachelor's Degree from North Texas State College, now The University of North Texas, and a Master's Degree from Texas Wesleyan College, now Texas Wesleyan University. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Don worked for the U.S. Weather Bureau, Bell Helicopter and retired from General Dynamics, now Lockheed-Martin. Don later returned to GD as a consultant working on projects in Taiwan and Korea. Don was a Past President of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Joann Hankins Langston. SURVIVORS: In addition to his sons, Bob and his wife, Cindy, of Arlington, and John and his partner, Don, of Cape Coral, Florida; Don was grandfather of Lauren Korb and Kristen Hill and her husband, Eric; and great-grandfather of Carter and Brody.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019