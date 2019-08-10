|
Donald Carroll Choate NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Donald C. Choate, "Don," 91, a longtime resident of North Richland Hills, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at a Granbury care facility, surrounded by family. FUNERAL: The service to celebrate the life of Don Choate will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Beacon Baptist Church, 4950 N. Haltom Road, Haltom City, Texas. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment follows in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas. 76034. Family and friends can access service information from the website: bluebonnet hills.com. MEMORIALS: The family requests donations be made in memory of Don Choate to Beacon Baptist Church, or their chosen church. The son of believers in Jesus Christ, Don said that he started going to church even before he was born on Dec. 4, 1927, in Graham, Texas, to Gabriel LeRoy Choate and Winnie Nevada LaQuey Choate. Don was a faithful Christian throughout his life, serving in various roles in Baptist churches, including deacon, Sunday school superintendent, treasurer, usher, and leader of sanctuary construction. He thanked God every day for the blessings of his life. Don served in the U.S. Navy two years active duty and seven years in the reserves as an aviation machinist, equipping the combat planes that he was too tall to pilot. During his 46-year career in aircraft electrical and avionic systems, he worked for Consolidated-Vultee, Chance Vought, and 31 years at Bell Helicopter. He shared many stories from his aviation exploits, including serving as electrician for future Astronaut and Senator John Glenn. Always the problem-solver, Don installed and devised an operational protocol for cameras on the F8U-P (U-2) Reconnaissance planes that took the photos that helped avert the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962. Don attended Hardin-Simmons University. After marrying in 1950, Don and Raye Dell moved to Fort Worth for better opportunities for their planned family. He enjoyed golf, football, water skiing, gardening, spending time at their place at Horseshoe Bend on the Brazos River, vacationing in Colorado, and traveling the world with his wife, from Maine to Hawaii, Florida to Canada and Alaska, Australia to Switzerland. Don was preceded in death by his father and mother. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by the joy of his life, his wife of almost 69 years, Raye Dell Carroll Choate; daughter, Cynthia D. Hall and son-in-law, Author, of Spring, Texas; daughter, Vicki D. Cleveland and son-in-law, Arthur, of Granbury, Texas; son, Donald Leslie Choate and daughter-in-law, Laurie, of Haltom City, Texas; sister, Juanell Caldwell and brother-in-law, Bob, of Granbury, Texas; sister, June Cox of Granbury, Texas; granddaughter, Lauren Choate of Millsap, Texas; granddaughter, Natalie Davis and her husband, Zach, of Portland, Texas; grandson, Joshua Famigletti of Haltom City, Texas; great-grandsons, Layton Reeve and Walker Davis; great-granddaughters, Emma Reese James and Desi-Lu James; three stepgrandchildren; three nephews; two nieces; and many cousins and extended family.
