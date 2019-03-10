Donald Davis Perry III GRANBURY--On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Donald Davis Perry III, loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 76 in Granbury, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Celebration of life to be held in Granbury, Texas, in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. Graveside services will be held in Southport, N.C., on a date to be determined. Don was born Feb. 10, 1943, in New Bern, N.C., to Donald and Ruth Perry. He grew up in Hamlet, N.C., and received his degree in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University in 1964. After graduation, Don moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., to work for Pratt Whitney Aircraft. In June 1966, he married Patricia Lee Caster in Pat's hometown of Southport, N.C., and they welcomed twin daughters to their family in 1968. Don's 35-year career in computer manufacturing began at RCA's Computer Division in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and later took him and his family to Cary, N.C., in 1978. In 1984, he moved his family to Plano, Texas, to work for Convex Computer Corporation, and in 1994 to Compaq Computers in Spring, Texas. After retiring in 2002, Don and Pat lived in Fayetteville, N.C., for five years before moving to Granbury, Texas, to be close to their daughters and grandson. He loved living in Pecan Plantation, where he was a member of the Men's Golf Association, serving as president for one year, and several Homeowners' Association committees. Don was a lifelong, passionate golfer who was always trying to improve his game. He enjoyed woodworking, boating and fishing, and spending time with his girls and grandson. Don was an avid reader and country music fan. He enjoyed watching historical documentaries or sporting events on tv and attending Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games. Don and Pat traveled the world together, visiting Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and going on several transatlantic cruises. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Davis Jr. and Ruth Chadwick Perry of Hamlet, N.C.; his father and mother-in-law, Lee B. and Eltha Caster of Southport, N.C.; sister-in-law, Lois Caster of Southport, N.C.; and childhood best friend, Oakie Bankhead of Marietta, Ga. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia; his daughter, Catherine Perry of Arlington, Texas; his daughter, Carolyn and son-in-law, Mark Settlemire, of Fort Worth, Texas; grandson, Donald Seth Taylor of Arlington, Texas; brothers, Ray Perry and wife, Peggy, of Fayetteville, N.C., Jake Perry and wife, Susan, of Raleigh, N.C.; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Caster of Southport, N.C.; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary