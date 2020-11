Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Lee Day

November 18, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Donald Lee Day (76) passed away November 18, 2020 in Ft. Worth, Texas after complications from COVID pneumonia.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sandra Elizabeth Pearson Day; a sister, Susan Day; two daughters, Carrie Sherier (Dennis) and Tammy Cruz (Michael); son Perry Day (Amie); seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the American Red Cross.

Visitation, 9-11:00 AM Monday, November 23, 2020, Whites Funeral Chapel, Springtown, Texas

Service: 11:00 AM Monday, November 23, 2020, White's Funeral Chapel, Springtown, Texas

Interment: 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Moore Cemetery, Arlington, Texas





