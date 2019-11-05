Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Duane Miller


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Duane Miller Obituary
Donald Duane Miller FORT WORTH--Donald Duane Miller age 57 of Fort Worth passed away unexpectedly while working out of state on October 27, 2019. SERVICE: Memorial Service 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Visitation: Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 4 p.m. Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to: https://everloved.com/life-of/donaldmiller/ Duane was born in Fort Worth on August 30, 1962 to Kenneth and Patsy Miller. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1980. Following in his father's footsteps, He continued in the family business, MP & KD Horn & Leather, that his grandfather had begun in 1937. Duane was an extremely proud and loving father. He enjoyed classic rock music, hunting and spending time with friends and family. Duane will be remembered as an amazingly hard-working boss, who had a sense of honesty and integrity, and loved pulling pranks and aggravating his crew. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Jan; daughters, Kyli Miller and Kambri Miller; parents, Kenneth and Patsy; brother, Daryl; sister, Danna, and countless other family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -