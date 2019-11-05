|
|
Donald Duane Miller FORT WORTH--Donald Duane Miller age 57 of Fort Worth passed away unexpectedly while working out of state on October 27, 2019. SERVICE: Memorial Service 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Visitation: Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 4 p.m. Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to: https://everloved.com/life-of/donaldmiller/ Duane was born in Fort Worth on August 30, 1962 to Kenneth and Patsy Miller. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1980. Following in his father's footsteps, He continued in the family business, MP & KD Horn & Leather, that his grandfather had begun in 1937. Duane was an extremely proud and loving father. He enjoyed classic rock music, hunting and spending time with friends and family. Duane will be remembered as an amazingly hard-working boss, who had a sense of honesty and integrity, and loved pulling pranks and aggravating his crew. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Jan; daughters, Kyli Miller and Kambri Miller; parents, Kenneth and Patsy; brother, Daryl; sister, Danna, and countless other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019