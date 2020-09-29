Donald E. SeilerOctober 29, 1929 - September 20, 2020Dallas, Texas - Don served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Bell Helicopter in 1989. He loved to play golf. He is preceded in death by his wife, Neitha and is survived a sister, Anna Martin, son Randy Seiler and wife Darlene, son, Roderick Seiler, two grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate $9.00 to Sobol Baptist Church, 498235 Hwy.3, Ft. Towson, Oklahoma 74735 for shipping of Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes.A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Moore Funeral Home on Davis Road in Arlington, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:00pm in Moore Memorial Gardens on Davis Road in Arlington, Texas.