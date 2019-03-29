Home

Donald Edwin Welch FORT WORTH--Donald Edwin Welch passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. SERVICE: As per his wishes there will be no funeral; in his honor, please do something nice for someone today. Don was born in Cloquet, Minn. on Feb. 21, 1929, the son of Floyd Welch and Fannie Bogart. After joining the U.S. Army, he went to Calif. where his love of engineering and mechanics led him to study and graduate from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena. He worked overseas as a petroleum engineer in Colombia for Texaco where he met his wife, Beatriz. After working in Libya with Oasis Oil Corporation, he went to Ecuador and Guatemala with Shenandoah Oil Corporation, a Fort Worth based company, ending his professional career in Dublin, Ireland from where he retired then settling in Fort Worth. He loved people, making friends wherever he went in the world due to his irrepressible sense of humor and maintaining a remarkably positive outlook on life, no matter what the circumstances. Don was passionate about reading about science and astronomy. SURVIVORS: Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Beatriz; brothers, David Welch and Marcella Colvert, and James and Carol Welch; numerous nieces and nephews and their extended families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019
