Donald Eugene Barker NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Donald Eugene Barker, 85, North Richland Hills, Texas passed away June 28, 2019 Donald was born December 29, 1933 in Portsmouth, Ohio and grew up in Ashland, Kentucky. SERVICE: Visitation will be held Monday, July 8 from 6 to 8pm at Forest Ridge Memorial Park Chapel, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd. Interment will be held Tuesday, July 9 2:00pm at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Gabriel's Hospice, Fort Worth or Gateway Church Southlake Campus. Donald served in the Navy from 1951-1954, then to retire from American Airlines after 35 years; he loved golf and was a devout Christian. Survivors: Donald is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Lois M. Barker three children; Greg (Stacy) Barker, Donnie Barker, Steve (Leigh) Barker, grandchildren; Greg Barker Jr., Brandon Barker, Bradley Barker, Michael Barker, great-grandchildren; Trinity Barker, Emerson Barker, Khaim Barker and Teakin Barker. Donald was preceded by his parents Ray and Augusta Barker, sister; Juanita Sutphin and brother; Bob Barker.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019