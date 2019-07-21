Donald Eugene Propst FORT WORTH--Donald Eugene Propst went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, July 15, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at The Hills Church, 6300 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 251 or the . Don was a country boy at heart. He loved to fish and hunt. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and retired in 1975. Serving our country during the Vietnam War, he worked in Thailand as a radio operations information specialist. After retiring from the USAF, he worked for the city of Fort Worth as a bus driver. He then went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in 1976 at the Bulk Mail Center in Dallas, Texas. He then moved to the USPS in Fort Worth where he worked as a clerk, union steward and supervisor. He married Margarett Ann Frey in August 2007. They loved to travel and took many cruises. Don served as a deacon at Calvary Bible Church. He and Ann were also members of The Hills Church. They were members of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Don was a member and rifle director of the Arlington Sportsman's Club. Don and Ann were involved with the Seniors Assisting in Geriatric Education (SAGE) program at UNTHSC. Don always looked forward to visiting with the students. Don was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Clarice; and his great-grandson, Elijah Eugene. SURVIVORS: Wife, Margarett Ann Propst; daughter, Carol Stacey and husband, Bill; son, Donald Propst Jr. and wife, Tricia; grandchildren, David, Amber, Erin, Piper, Muriel, Madeleine, and Lillian; great-grandson, Matthew; brother, Robert Propst and wife, Mary Lynn; and Ann's children, Kimberly Smith, Kellie Guinn and Lance Bowman and their families.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019