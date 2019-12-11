|
|
Dr. Donald Eugene Westerheide FORT WORTH--Don passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, into the arms of his Savior. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church. MEMORIALS: May be given to . Don was born to Henry and Mildred Westerheide on Sept. 22, 1936, in New Bremen, Ohio. Don graduated from the University of Dayton with BChemE, University of Illinois with a MS, Iowa State University with a Ph.D. and UTA with an MBA. Don worked for Lockheed Martin for 35 years and retired as VP of Enterprise Integration, Aeronautics Sector. After leaving Lockheed, he became president/CEO of ISX until purchased by Lockheed Martin. Don was a member of American Chemical Society for 60 years and Sports Car Club of America for 58 years where he raced cars and officiated. He and Joan loved to travel and made it to every continent. SURVIVORS: Wife of 58 years, Joan; sons, Jeff and his wife, Gaye, Dr. William, Tom and his wife, Teri, and Steve and his wife, Christy; grandchildren, Emily, John, Alec, Whitney, Wade, Edie, Jewel, and Wyatt Westerheide, Erica and Matt Goldstein; and great-grandchild, Ledger. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and the hospice team who cared for Don.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019