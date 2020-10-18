1/1
Donald Garnett Sanders
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Garnett Sanders
December 28, 1952 - September 26, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Don Sanders was born in Fort Worth to Ralph Sanders and Mary Lloyd (Garnett) Sanders. He attended public schools in Fort Worth including Southwest High School where he flourished in the band. Don furthered his musical education at TCU and at the New England Conservatory. Don had a career as principal trombonist with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra under the direction of Arthur Fiedler, John Williams and Keith Lockhart. He also excelled in international music competitions.
Don's career was shortened by a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. This diagnosis impacted every facet of his life but Don had an indomitable spirit. He was a kind and caring man who expressed his daily appreciation to his helpers Janetta, Leslie, Megan and Nolita.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Laura and leaves behind a host of friends with wonderful memories of a good man and a great musician.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved