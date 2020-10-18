Donald Garnett Sanders

December 28, 1952 - September 26, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Don Sanders was born in Fort Worth to Ralph Sanders and Mary Lloyd (Garnett) Sanders. He attended public schools in Fort Worth including Southwest High School where he flourished in the band. Don furthered his musical education at TCU and at the New England Conservatory. Don had a career as principal trombonist with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra under the direction of Arthur Fiedler, John Williams and Keith Lockhart. He also excelled in international music competitions.

Don's career was shortened by a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. This diagnosis impacted every facet of his life but Don had an indomitable spirit. He was a kind and caring man who expressed his daily appreciation to his helpers Janetta, Leslie, Megan and Nolita.

Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Laura and leaves behind a host of friends with wonderful memories of a good man and a great musician.







