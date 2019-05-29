Home

White's Funeral Home - Springtown
401 North Main Street
Springtown, TX 76082
(817) 523-7211
Donald Hoyt Sessions SPRINGTOWN--Navy veteran, Donald Hoyt Sessions, 76, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in his home in Springtown, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at White's Funeral Home in Springtown, Texas. Burial: 3 p.m. Thursday, May 30, in the Henson Cemetery in Red Springs, Texas. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at White's Funeral Home, Springtown. He was preceded in death by his father, William Hoyt Sessions; his mother, Maggie Ruth Holland; and his brother, Gerald Sessions. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Allen Brackett; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Jim Sabonis; grandchildren, Caleb Brackett, Ashley Brackett, and James Sabonis; nephews, Barry and Scott Sessions; great-nephews, Wade and Brayden Sessions; and great-niece, Amanda Sessions.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 29, 2019
