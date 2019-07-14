Donald Hubert Gill FORT WORTH--Donald Hubert Gill, 67, of Fort Worth passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. SERVICE: 10:15 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, with full military honors where he will be laid to rest as our hero. Donald was born March 25, 1952, in Wichita Falls to Jesse Luther and Mary Alberta Joanne Lambiotte Gill. Donald loved his family, and his greatest joy was making sure that they were all taken care of. He enjoyed spending time with his family and extended family at home and in Wichita Falls, where there was always a good game of dominoes or cards going on, and especially the famous fish fries his brother, Thomas, would have. He was an avid reader, movie and sports lover. He was quite the Texas sports fan, from baseball to football. If there was a game on, you knew where to find him. Donald retired in 2018 after 45 years of government service. He served 20 years in the military, both in the Air Force and then the Army, retiring as a chief warrant officer 3. He then went on to work for the United States Postal Service for 35 years. He worked hard for his family to reach a goal of retiring, finally being able to fulfill his dreams of traveling with them, this was unfortunately unable to happen after falling ill. Don loved his family more than anything, and wanted to always make sure they were taken care of. They were his biggest blessings in life. He was always there for his family and had the wise voice of reason for anyone that leaned on him for support. Don was preceded in death by his parents, and great-granddaughter, Adelyn Mae Sheperd, who will be there to greet him, and finally get to feel the best hug she will ever get. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Rita Gill Presgraves of Oklahoma; son, Jeffery Gill and wife, Sarah Gill, of Oklahoma; his twin boys, Taylor Gill and fiancee, Taylor Freeland, of Texas, Dalton Gill and partner, Michael Shippy, of Texas; granddaughters, Victoria and Elisabeth Boyce; grandsons, James and Devin Presgraves of Oklahoma; granddaughter, Audrey Gill; grandson, Wyatt Gill of Oklahoma; granddaughter, Iris Gill of Texas; great-grandchildren, Titan, Addison and Keegan of Oklahoma; brothers, Robert Gill, David Gill, Eddie Gill, and Thomas Gill of Texas; the mother who raised him, Marie Christensen Gill, lovingly known as "Mema"; and so many other extended family members and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019