Donald J. Ingram LAKE WORTH--I have summoned you by name; You are mine."--Isaiah 43:1. Donald J. Ingram, 90, passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Committal: 2:30 p.m. in Cross Plains Cemetery in Cross Plains, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Donald J. Ingram was born in Santa Anna, Texas, and graduated from Cross Plains High School in 1947. He married Lahoma Yovone White on Aug. 16, 1950. They had one son, Donald David Ingram. Don served two years in the U.S. Army and attended Texas Wesleyan University for two years. He worked at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin until retirement in May of 1991. Don was a minister of the Gospel. He pastored the congregation of Sunset Assembly of God in Sunset, Texas, and served as associate pastor at Broadview Assembly of God; he presently was a member of The Oasis Assembly of God (formerly in Saginaw). He enjoyed working out at the YMCA on Boat Club Road and taking his toy poodle, Little Dumpling, on lap rides in his wheelchair. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Douglas and Michael. SURVIVORS: His son, Donald David Ingram and wife, Kim, of Euless; brothers, Daniel Ingram, Joel Ingram, Noel Ingram and wife, Sandra, all of Cross Plains; sisters, Estelle Woody and husband, Billy, of Abilene, Sharon Pope and husband, Del, Marbra Thompson and husband, Derron, of Weatherford; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was loved by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 6, 2020