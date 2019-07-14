|
Donald J. "Don" Wells NEWARK--Donald J. "Don" Wells, 78, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, near Las Vegas, N.M. SERVICE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 2019, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time. Committal service and military honors: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Donald J. Wells was born Feb. 24, 1941, in Moark, Ark. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 16. He proudly served his country for 20 years before retiring in 1978. He then went to work for General Dynamics where he worked for another 20 years and again retired. He has since enjoyed every day of his earned retirement. SURVIVORS: His children, Donna and Donald Lewis; siblings, Helen Thompson of Granbury and Clifton Wells of Richland Hills; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019