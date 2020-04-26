|
Donald James Kropp FORT WORTH--Donald James Kropp, 94, a World War II veteran and POW, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home. SERVICE: A private service will be held at the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark. Donald was born June 20, 1925, in Detroit, Mich., to Anna and James Kropp. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the European Theater of Operations, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and marched across France. He served in both the infantry and artillery and received the Bronze Star of Valor. He was the former commander of the N.W. Arkansas POW Chapter and served his fellow veterans proudly. He later went to Wayne State University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Design Engineering. He worked for several years at LTV (Lockheed Martin) in Michigan before transferring to Grand Prairie, Texas. After retiring from Lockheed Martin, he and his wife, Corine, moved to beautiful Bella Vista, Ark., where they were members of Bella Vista Presbyterian Church. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; sister, June Wendt; and beloved wife, Corine "Corky" Kropp. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Gail Eppes and husband, Fred; sons, Gary Kropp and wife, Linda, and Guy Kropp and wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Lisa, Amanda, Laura, James, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Caleb, and Zoey.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020