Donald Joe Ray FORT WORTH--Donny Ray passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at the age of 63. SERVICE: A service in his honor will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at University Christian Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org/donate-now, or the TCU Lettermen's Legacy Fund at www.lettermens.tcu.edu/give/ by check to TCU Lettermen's Legacy Fund, TCU Lettermen's Association, TCU Box 297140, Fort Worth, TX 76129. Donny was born July 31, 1955, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Hilton and Fredda Ray. He graduated from Western Hills High School and went on to earn his business degree from Texas Christian University in 1978. While at TCU, he served as the manager for the men's basketball teaman experience that began a lifelong dedication to TCU athletics. He was an active member of the Lettermen's Association and served as president from 2017-2019. He never missed an opportunity to support the Frogs. A TCU basketball game was even the backdrop when he met his wife, Courtney. They married in 1984, celebrating 35 years of marriage this past March. Donny and Courtney have three children: Lindsay, Mary Ashley, and Charlie. From dance recitals to golf tournaments, basketball games, and theater productions, Donny was the supreme audience member, fan, and cheerleader for his kids. Over the years, Donny stayed involved at Ridglea Country Club as both an avid golfer and president, at the Petroleum Club of Fort Worth as president, and at Trinity Valley School as a coach of many trades. His pursuits in both accounting and the oil and gas business built a career of over 40 years. Donny was preceded in death by his mother, Fredda Ray (by only six days), and his father, Hilton. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Courtney; daughter, Lindsay Davis and her husband, Joe; daughter, Mary Ashley; son, Charlie; granddaughter, Elliott Ray Davis (born just days before his death); brother, Randy and his wife, Julie; and a loving network of in-laws, nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019