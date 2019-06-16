|
Donald L. Singleton FORT WORTH--Donald L. Singleton passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Everman United Methodist Church. Don was born in Ohio on July 13, 1942, to the late Opal and CE Singleton. After serving in the United States Air Force, he attended Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, and later received two additional degrees after moving to Texas. Don came to Texas to work for General Dynamics then Carswell AFB as a flight line mechanic. One of the highlights of his career was working as quality assurance manager for the International Space Station. After retiring from the government, he proudly served as deputy sheriff for Tarrant County. Don was preceded in death by sister, Eleanor; and brother, Clarence Lee. SURVIVORS: His loving wife, Cindy; daughter, Rhonda Tompkins; son, Brian K. Singleton; sister and baker extraordinaire, Helen Singleton; two nieces; three nephews; and his best buddy, Squealer the Cat.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019