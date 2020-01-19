Home

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:15 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
View Map
Donald Lee Capriotti Obituary
Donald Lee Capriotti ARLINGTON--Donald Lee Capriotti, 76, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Dallas. FUNERAL: Noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 2:15 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association or the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Arlington. Donald was born Nov. 24, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to Marion Capriotti and Eulala McAfee Capriotti. He served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel. He worked as a simulator instructor for Southwest Airlines for 20 years and volunteered for eight years at Tierra Verde Golf Club. Donald was a member of the Dadaelians and QB-Quiet Birdman. He enjoyed playing golf and watching college football. SURVIVORS: Wife of 29 years, Anna Mulvaney Capriotti; children, David Capriotti, Caryn Pagett and husband, Forest, and Sean Johnson and wife, Claire; brother, Larry Capriotti and wife, Dottie; sister, Judy Conner and husband, Brad; and grandchildren, Kevin, Reed, Ryan, Jessie, Julie, Shea, Thomas and Ella.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020
