Donald Lee Helm GRAHAM--Donald Lee Helm passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, near Graham, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Graham with interment following in Pioneer Cemetery. McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Don was born March 25, 1941, in Fort Worth, Texas, and moved to the Possum Kingdom/Graham area in 1996. He was the owner/dealer of Don Helm Chevrolet Dodge from 1996 until 2010, and loved spending time visiting with his customers. Don was an avid fisherman and hunter who enjoyed nothing more than spending time at his hunting lease. He was a big fan of the Graham Steers and Lady Blues and was a proud sponsor of the Young County Rodeo for many years. In his younger days, Don was an avid quarter horse showman and saddle bronc rider. He was a longtime member of Birdville Baptist Church, and later in life the PK Community Church. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Helm; a brother, Herby Helm; and a sister, Carlene Messer. SURVIVORS: Sons, Craig Helm and wife, Olga, Matthew Helm and wife, Kellye, Darren Helm and wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Ozzy Trejo, Matthew Queen, Mallory Crutcher, Peyton Darling, Matthew Conner Helm, Nick Helm and Abbie Helm. MCMILLAN-SATTERWHITE FUNERAL HOME Graham, 940-549-3773 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2019