|
|
Donald Lee Mabry NORTH RICHLAND HILLS-Donald Lee Mabry, 78, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's memory to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org). BROWN, OWENS & BRUMELY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guetbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020