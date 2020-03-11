Home

Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
Donald Lee Mabry

Donald Lee Mabry Obituary
Donald Lee Mabry NORTH RICHLAND HILLS-Donald Lee Mabry, 78, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's memory to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org). BROWN, OWENS & BRUMELY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guetbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
