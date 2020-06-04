Donald Thomas, Jr. FORT WORTH --Donald Lee "Bubber" Thomas, Jr. passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020. SERVICES: Celebration will be at 11 a.m., Sat., June 6, Victory Temple Worship Center, 2001 S. Oakland Blvd. Visitation: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fri. at the funeral home. Burial: 9 a.m., Mon., DFW National Cemetery. He retired after 38 years from United States Postal Service. SURVIVORS: wife of 64 years, Ettie M. Thomas; children, Donald Lee Thomas, III, Alton Clarke Thomas and Sherri DeAnne Thomas; sisters, Jo Alice Smith and June Esther Slater; and a host of family and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.