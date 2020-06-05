Donald Lee "Bubber" Thomas Jr.
Donald Thomas, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Donald Lee Thomas, Jr. "Bubber" passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020. SERVICES: Celebration will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11am, Victory Temple Worship Center, 2001 S. Oakland Blvd. Visitation, Friday, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial: Monday, at 9 am DFW National Cemetery. He retired after 38 years from United States Postal Service. SURVIVORS; wife of 64 years, Ettie M. Thomas; children, Donald Lee Thomas, III, Alton Clark Thomas and Sherri DeAnne Thomas; sisters, Jo Alice Smith and June Esther Slater; and a host of family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 5, 2020.
