Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Donald Lewis Poor

Donald Lewis Poor Obituary
Donald Lewis Poor JOSHUA -- Donald Lewis Poor passed away on July 14, 2019. CEREMONIAL SERVICE: 2:15 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic. He often found himself enjoying the out of doors hunting or fishing. Donald retired from the Texas Department of Transportation after 37 years. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Mary Craig and Roy of Cleburne; granddaughter, Elizabeth Barbee of Cleburne; great-granddaughter, Haley Hadley; sisters-in-law, Janis Sneed and Patricia Brandon.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019
