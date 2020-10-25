Donald Moore

November 25, 1932 - October 16, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Donald Moore, 87, of Arlington, Texas passed away peacefully at a Mansfield hospital on October 16, 2020.

Don was born in Terrell, Texas on November 25, 1932 to Arnett and Bobbie Moore. He went on to enlist in the military at the age of 17 with his mother's signatory permission. Don was married to Jo Ann Moore (Hughs) on February 19, 1955; they were married for almost 66 years.

Don was an Air Force veteran and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. His service took the family all over the United States and around the world. He was a dedicated military man having achieved the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him, as friends and family will attest.

After the military, Don went on to enjoy a lengthy career with Republic Bank of Dallas. He also served as a deacon for many years at Rush Creek Christian Church. Don enjoyed golfing & hunting, and he looked forward to deer season each year in San Saba, Texas. In his later years, you could always find him in his TV room tuned into live sporting events such as PGA golf, college football and the Dallas Cowboys.

Don is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; his three children, Pam Moore, Kim Lord, and Kelly Ireland (Sean). He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Robert Cox (Dawn) Jason Cox, and Joshua Lord (Stef); three great-grandchildren, Mikayla Cox, Aidan Cox and Alex Lord.

Memorial service will be held at a future date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store