Donald Murvin Johnson CLEBURNE -- Donald Murvin Johnson February 4, 1940 April 29, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church of Cleburne. Pastor Daniel Hawkins and guest Pastor Mark Loewen of First Christian Church, Gainesville, will officiate. The service will be limited to family due to current restrictions. Service will be streamed on Zoom. Contact church office at churchoffice@fumccleburne.com or 817-645-6392 for information. Church address is 1300 W. Westhill, Cleburne, 76033. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center for Pancreatic Support, P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, Tx 75391-0888, or online at https://engage.utsouthwestern.edu/donate-now On Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020, Don was called home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was lovingly cared for by his family and friends in his last days and passed quietly at the Clements University Hospital in Dallas. His wishes were to donate his body to the UT Southwestern Willed Body Program. Don was born February 4, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee to Robert Gilbert Johnson and Irene Sawyer Johnson. When he was 15, his family moved to Oklahoma City where he attended and graduated from Bishop McGuiness High School in 1959. He attended Central State College, now known as the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Ok. Don began his career in the food service industry, first as a cafeteria manager in Oklahoma, and then as a salesman for Oscar Mayer. After several promotions, he finished his career with Oscar Mayer in California as the regional sales manager. He was hired as the National sales manager for John Morrell, which brought him to Texas. The end of Don's food service career came when he was hired as the Vice President of Origami Inc., a data products corporation in Dallas. Don had dreamed of owning a business for years, so he and his wife, Alene, bought and operated The Banner Printing Co in Grapevine. Don and Alene retired first to Lake Kiowa near Gainesville, then finally to Cleburne. Don loved the Lord with all his heart and was active in a leadership role in the churches he attended. He was a member of Euless Memorial Christian Church, Hurst Christian Church, First Christian Church of Gainesville, First Christian Church of Cleburne, and most recently, First United Methodist Church of Cleburne. When blended families combine, they create a new definition of love. The blended family isn't just an ordinary family times two, it's a special family with special qualities. He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, and by his younger brother, Robert C. Johnson. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Alene Johnson; his children from his first marriage, Jason Johnson and wife, Traci, Diane Jones Johnson and husband, Charlie Ford, Jared Johnson and wife, Zabretha; and by Alene's children from her first marriage, Holly Pate and husband, Tommy, Kevin Lovelace and wife, Carol. He is also survived by his older brother, Harold Johnson and wife, Mary Jo, and his younger sister, Vicki Ralph and husband, Mike. He was grandfather to fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and uncle to many more.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 13, 2020.