Don was a blessing to know. We enjoyed talking about golf and about art with him. He was always quick-witted and interesting. He was a faithful member of our church and Sunday School class. We rejoice that his pain and suffering is over and that He is with Jesus and reunited with Helen. May God comfort your hearts and fill you with peace. You are in our prayers during this difficult time of loss. Love, Kathy and Scott Wilcox

Friend