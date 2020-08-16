Donald "Don" N Matheson FORT WORTH--Dr. Donald "Don" N Matheson was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Fort Worth, Texas, and passed away August 10, 2020, from complications following a three-year battle with angiosarcoma. Don graduated from Paschal High School. For college, he attended the University of Oklahoma and also TCU. Upon graduation from TCU, he attended medical school at UTMB in Galveston and completed an internship at Philadelphia General Hospital and Ear Nose and Throat residency at Charity Hospital LSU Service in New Orleans. It was during his residency that he met his wife, Helen, whom he described as the love of his life. Don and his beloved Helen of 54 years raised their family in Fort Worth where he had a solo otolaryngology practice for all of those 54 years. Don served as president of the Medical Staff at All Saints (now Baylor All Saints) from 1980-1981. He shared that the most meaningful honor of his career was the mutual respect and loyalty of his patients. Next to Helen, Don's greatest love was his family. Laura is the oldest, and she and her husband, Kyle Stroh, live in Houston with their daughters, Kameron (John Whigham) and Mallary. David and his wife, Tracy, live in Fort Worth with their sons, Nick (Elizabeth), Ben and Max. His grandkids called him "Matty," a nickname given to him from his days in the Goat Hills Gang. Don was known to many as a scratch golfer, almost never playing an entire round in sequential order, a musician who could play the "William Tell Overture" on his teeth, an artist whose unique perspective and style was represented in his many paintings and annual Christmas card design, and a loyal friend who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was a docent at The Modern Art Museum and gave the most fascinating tours. When he and Helen lived downtown, they loved volunteering to "assist the elderly" as they exited the elevator to attend The Circle Theater. Don had a quick wit and often entertained an audience with his amazing gift of storytelling. He was always curious and a lifelong learner; Don decided he needed to learn Spanish in the latter part of his career to facilitate communicating with his Spanish-speaking patients. Above all else, Don's faith in God was what mattered most to him, and he was at peace knowing his final days were coming because he knew he would be reunited with Helen. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, who passed away exactly four years to the day before he did, which is most certainly not a coincidence. His granddaughter, Molly Jane Matheson, is also deceased. He leaves behind many who loved him and will miss him dearly. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, if you are so inclined, donations in Don's memory may be made to Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission. Checks, payable to Project Beloved, may be mailed to Project Beloved, 2930 Bledsoe St., #124, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Or you may go online: www.projectbeloved.org/give
MEMORIAL SERVICE: At this time, plans for a memorial service have not been made.