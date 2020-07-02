Donald Noel Tyk BURLESON--Donald Noel Tyk, 73, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 peacefully in his home in Burleson, Texas. SERVICE: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic it was Don's wish to have a private graveside service for immediate family only. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to The American Cancer Association, https://donate3.cancer.org/
, in Don's name. Condolences may be left on Donald Noel Tyk online guest book at https://www.emeraldhillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/Donald-Tyk
. He was born on December 8, 1946 in Chicago, Ill. to Harold Frank Tyk and Florence Ethel (Duffield) Tyk. Donald grew up in Kennedale. He joined the US Navy in 1968 and served on the USS Seattle from 1968 to 1972 during the Vietnam conflict. He worked for Goss International as a machine shop supervisor and retired in 2016 after fifty years of service. Donald married Diane Boatright on August 25, 1984 in Kennedale. They were happily married for 35 years. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Florence Tyk; and his son, Matthew Wade Tyk. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Bibas Reddy and his staff at The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and Community Hospice. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Diane Tyk; son and daughter, Steve and Heather Tyk; sister, Carolyn Ingersoll and husband Kelly; brother, Doug Tyk and wife Jane; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Tyk; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.