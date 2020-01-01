|
|
Donald P. Miller ARLINGTON--Donald "Don" P. Miller, 75, passed away at his home in Arlington, in early morning on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Arlington, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. in the church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities Fort Worth or the Diocese of Fort Worth Tuition Assistance Fund. Don was born Aug. 16, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, the oldest of two boys of Paul and Hazel Miller. Both an athlete and a scholar, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa. After graduating college, Don married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Feeney, and began his lifelong devotion to family and Catholic education. Don started his professional life as a high school English teacher, later stating, "I needed to be a teacher and I needed to be a Catholic school teacher." After earning a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from the University of Iowa, his career spanned 48 years as a Catholic high school teacher, principal, chief executive officer and diocesan superintendent. Believing that Catholic school education must be made available, accessible and affordable to all students and parents who desire it, Don worked tirelessly toward that end. He was always a big picture person and ready to be an agent of change. In February of 2013, his efforts earned him the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal from Pope Benedict XVI. A love of baseball led Don to be a player, 30-year coach, professional scout and lifelong baseball fan. He was a member of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and enjoyed bragging about being a Texas Rangers season ticketholder. He also fielded his own baseball team as the father of nine children, all educated in Catholic schools. Finally, always one to dress for success, Don never met a tie he didn't like, boasting of a collection of nearly 300 neckties. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and Elaine, his wife of 33 years and mother of his children. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory, wife of 18 years, Pat Mullen; daughters, Stacie Reed (Rob) of Omaha, Neb., Kristin Pfeiffer (Mitch) of The Woodlands, Texas, Sara Bauer (Joe) of Fremont, Neb., Katie McGill (Rian) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tricia Eggers (Matt) of Urbandale, Iowa, Tess Powers (Andrew) of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; sons, Todd (Jennifer) of Edina, Minn., Scott (Jackie) of Farmington Hills, Mich., Tim (Emily) of Dallas, Texas; brother, Dave (Pat) of Liberty Township, Ohio; and 23 grandchildren who loved their "Papa Don."
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020