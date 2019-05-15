Donald Patrick Goodman FORT WORTH--Donald Patrick Goodman, 89, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. MASS: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Cathedral Catholic Church, 1206 Throckmorton, Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: Tributes may be sent to the Donald P. and Denise Frey Goodman Memorial Scholarship Fund at Nazareth College, East Avenue, Rochester, New York. Born and reared in Coleman, Texas, Goodman was a graduate of Syracuse University, Northeastern University and Niagara University. Mr. Goodman entered the United States Air Force in 1947 retiring in 1968. After military service, he joined the faculty of Niagara University retiring in 1987. For eight years he was dean of that university's College of Business Administration. While teaching, Goodman began arbitrating labor/management disputes and continueduntil 2005. Mr. Goodman was an avid genealogist, accomplished musician and amateur radio operator. He was a member of several related organizations, including Sons of the Republic of Texas, Sons of the American Revolution, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was married to Denise Anne Frey of Penn Yan, N.Y., who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his parents, Charles S. and Jewel Bilbrey Goodman; brother, Bobby G. Goodman (Georgiana); sister, Judy Wardlow (Bob); and son, Donald P. Goodman II (Judith). SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Nola Maudine Laws Sellers Floore Goodman; son, David Michael Goodman (Kathleen); daughter, Denise Marie Goodman, M.D.; stepsons, Rev. Dr. Steven Sellers (Dixie) and Paul Sellers; stepdaughter, Carole (Courtney) Sellers; three grandsons; two granddaughters; one stepgranddaughter; and several great-grandchildren.



