Donald Peacock FORT WORTHDonald Lewis Peacock, 87, died in at a local hospital on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by his wife and sons. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, in Greenwood Chapel, with Chaplain Ed Stauffer officiating. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Greenwood. Pallbearers: Fort Worth Fire Department Honor Guard. MEMORIALS: Fort Worth Firemen's Relief Association, P.O. Box 6838, Fort Worth, TX 76115, 817-920-1870. Donald was born Feb. 29, 1932, a Leap Year Baby, to William Earl and Sallie Ruth Brown Peacock, in Fort Worth. He grew up in the Polytechnic Community, attended Poly Elementary, William James Junior High and graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1950. While at Poly, he was an accomplished athlete and boxed in the Golden Gloves. After graduation, he attended Hardin-Simmons University before joining the United States Air Force, where he spent four years. After his discharge from the Air Force, he joined the Fort Worth Fire Department in May 1955. After 38 years of service with the Fire Department, he retired in December 1993 as a deputy chief. He was a lifetime member of Polytechnic Methodist Church, serving in several capacities. Donald was preceded in death by sister, Juanita Peacock Farris and husband, Corky; brothers, Buddy Peacock and wife, Linnie, Weldon Peacock and wife, Billie, J.D. Peacock, Ed Peacock, Dexter Peacock, Richard D. Peacock; brother-in-law, Nick Arnold; sister-in-law, Frankie Peacock; and stepdaughter, Lisa Rae Phillips. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Carol Crabtree Peacock; sons, Keith Peacock and partner, Cindy Ishmael, and Jonathan Peacock and wife, Krista; stepdaughters, Brenda Phillips Goode, Dena Phillips Carrillo; sister, Janis Peacock Arnold of Columbus, Texas; brother, Kenneth Peacock of Fredericksburg, Texas; grandchildren, Brooke Peacock, Heather Peacock, Cody Peacock, Kyle Peacock; stepgrandchildren, Joshua Goode, Sara Goode, Kevin Slovik, Swanna Carrillo, Eli Carrillo; several great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.



