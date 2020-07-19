Donald R. Lindstrom FORT WORTH--On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Donald Robert Lindstrom, loving husband, and father of three children, passed at the age of 97. SERVICE: will be held at a future date. Don was born Oct. 10, 1922, in Chicago, Ill., son of Iver and Anna Lindstrom, brother of Florence, Edwin, and Clarence. On April 13, 1957, he married Dale Goldsmith. They raised two sons, Dean and David, and one daughter, Darcy. The family soon became known as the five "D's." Don had a passion for continuous learning especially history, political and world affairs. He survived the Great Depression and four years in World War II and numerous health issues and yet always had a positive attitude. He was an avid music lover and a collector of the classics. He was known as a kind and compassionate spirit. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife, Dale; his children, Dean, David, and Darcy; his seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.