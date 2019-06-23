Home

Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:30 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
Donald Ray Coppick COLLEYVILLE--Donald Ray Coppick, 80, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m Monday at Mount Olivet. Don was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth. He was the only child of Cleo and Eloise Coppick. He passed away at home surrounded by family and friends after a short illness from pulmonary fibrosis. Don worked for Kraft Food Service as a regional sales manager until his retirement. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Patsy; daughters, Carolyn Duke and husband, Malcolm, Toni Pearson and husband, Cal, Angie Fallon and husband, Lee, and Tracy Herring and husband, David; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Ron Reasor.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 23, 2019
