Donald Ray Elmore Sr. FORT WORTH--Donald Ray Elmore Sr., 87, of Fort Worth passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Donald served our country in the Army Air Corps and the U.S. Air Force, then went on to enjoy a 43-year career at General Dynamics, helping to create several models of military aircraft, including the F-16 and the RB-57F, and traveling to over 100 countries during his career. He was also a Mason and a member of the Moslah Shrine for over 50 years. An avid golfer, one of Donald's proudest accomplishments was his hole-in-one at Hidden Creek Golf Club. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Floyd and Mamie; his first wife, Marjorie Elmore; second wife, Alice Elmore; brother, Bill Elmore; sister, Patsy Shipley; and great-grandchild, Hunter. SURVIVORS: Donald is survived by his children, Donald Elmore Jr. of San Diego, Calif., Charles Elmore of Spokane, Wash., Gary Elmore of Arlington, and Brenda Oakley of Fort Worth; as well as stepchildren, Cindy Pflughoft of Austin, Christine Wasik of Bulverde, Texas, and Ted Harper of Dallas. He was also a beloved grandfather to 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 29, 2019