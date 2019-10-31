|
Donald Ray Hickerson HURST--Donald R. Hickerson, 77, of Hurst passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at First United Methodist Church Hurst. Burial: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Donald was born Aug. 8, 1942, to James Dee and Clarice Jones Hickerson in Oklahoma City, Okla. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael; and son-in-law, Eric Pence. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathryn "Kit" Hickerson of Hurst; son, Jeff Hickerson of Colombia, Mo.; daughters, Tracy Workman of North Richland Hills, Kelly Pence of Bedford and Brandy Smith of San Antonio; sister, Dee Ann Hickerson-Ekis; son-in-law, Tim Workman; daughter-in-law, Lori Hickerson; and grandchildren, Justin, Patrick, Collin, Brittany, Austin, Tyler and Caroline.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019