Donald Ray Jordan FORT WORTH--Donald Ray Jordan, 71, left the cares of this world, bound for his Heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. CELEBRATORY SERVICE: High Noon, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at The Potters House of Fort Worth, 1270 Woodhaven Blvd. Burial: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are his beloved wife of 44 years, Mrs. Caroline Jordan; his children, Jeffrey Carter (Orita), Marcus Jordan (Nicole), Charity Jordan-McAfee (Anthony) and Dawn Askew (Bryan); his brother, Lionel Jordan (Brenda); seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020