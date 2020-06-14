Donald Reese Roberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Reese Roberts RICHLAND HILLS-Donald Reese Roberts, 90, went to his forever home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Don was a longtime resident of Richland Hills. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, past Master of the Richland Hills Lodge and a member of the Moslah Drum and Bugle Corps where he played the trumpet. He will be dearly missed by his family, who celebrate he is at peace with his creator and dancing with the love of his life, Dorothy. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; his sister, Valedale Bunn; his parents, Daniel and Thelma; and his granddaughter, Christen. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his son, Darrell (Mary); his daughters, Danette Tugman (Matthew) and Donna Cooper; his grandchildren, Dustin, Jason, Rory, Donny, Danielle, Hannah and Tanner; and his sister, Marilyn Landry. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved