Donald Reese Roberts RICHLAND HILLS-Donald Reese Roberts, 90, went to his forever home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Don was a longtime resident of Richland Hills. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, past Master of the Richland Hills Lodge and a member of the Moslah Drum and Bugle Corps where he played the trumpet. He will be dearly missed by his family, who celebrate he is at peace with his creator and dancing with the love of his life, Dorothy. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; his sister, Valedale Bunn; his parents, Daniel and Thelma; and his granddaughter, Christen. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his son, Darrell (Mary); his daughters, Danette Tugman (Matthew) and Donna Cooper; his grandchildren, Dustin, Jason, Rory, Donny, Danielle, Hannah and Tanner; and his sister, Marilyn Landry. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.