Donald Robert Curry FORT WORTH--Donald Robert Curry, a Fort Worth attorney, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: Pending currently. They will be held at Worth Ranch Scout Camp outside of Palo Pinto at a later date. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors in Pampa. Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com MEMORIALS: May be made to the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America, P.0. Box 54190, Hurst, TX 76054. Don was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Pampa, Texas, to Robert and Alleith Elliston Curry. Don was a 1961 graduate of Pampa High School. He graduated from West Texas State University in 1965. While at West Texas, he met Carolyn Sue Boland. They married in April 1965 and shared 48 years together until her death in 2013. While at West Texas, Don was a local chapter founder of Phi Delta Theta and after law school, Don became the first recent graduate member of the Board of Regents at West Texas State University from 1969-1977. Don and Sue moved to Austin after college where Don attended the University of Texas Law School receiving his LLB in 1968. As a new lawyer, Don joined the Day and Gandy Law Firm in Fort Worth. He immediately established his leadership in the legal community serving as president of the Fort Worth Tarrant County Junior Bar Association in 1971 and as a director of the State Junior Bar of Texas in 1973-1974. In 1972, he formed his own law firm, practicing until the time of his death. He practiced oil and gas law, real estate, wills, trusts, and estate planning. One of his greatest legal enjoyments was the challenge of developing leases during the Barnett Shale boom. He, from high school days, was greatly involved in politics. In Fort Worth, Don was a well-known political activist and campaign organizer. He was a longtime protege of District Attorney Tim Curry, organizing his political campaigns throughout his career. Many political office holders in Fort Worth owe their careers to Don's political mastery. Don and Sue were blessed with their son, James Ward Curry. The family spent many fun times on trips to the Caribbean and Mexico. The whole family was involved in the Scouting program and All Saints School activities. Don was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts of America. He was an Eagle Scout as a youth. He became very involved with the Longhorn Council in Fort Worth, serving on the council board and in many other capacities. Probably his greatest joy was his time as Scoutmaster of Troop 326. He led the troop with many high adventure experiences and precise planning. He was proud to have his own son, Ward Curry, receive his Eagle Scout award while he was scoutmaster. The troop developed the Curry Nature Trail in his honor at Worth Ranch Scout Camp. He was a James E. West Fellow and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, the local council's highest award. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his son, Ward Curry of Fort Worth; brother, John Curry and wife, Faustina, of Pampa; and brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Allen Boland of Lovington, N.M. CARMICHAEL-WHATLEY FUNERAL INC. Pampa, 806-665-2323 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.