Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
2100 North Davis Drive
Arlington , TX
View Map
Donald Robert Whitney


1939 - 2020
Donald Robert Whitney Obituary
Donald Robert Whitney, Sr. ARLINGTON -- Donald Robert Whitney, Sr., 80, of Arlington, Texas passed away on March 4, 2020, following a life fully lived. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Monday, March 9 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2100 North Davis Drive, Arlington with the Rev. Robert Strittmatter presiding over the Celebration of Life. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund. Don was born in New Haven, Connecticut on December 18, 1939. He graduated from Laneri High School in Fort Worth in 1958 and earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Don married Dolores Sulak on February 7, 1959 in Arlington. They were happily married for 61 years. Don worked for the General Motors Corporation at numerous locations retiring as the Chief Operating Officer for Guide Corporation after serving over 40 years in the automobile business. His true passion was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Don was preceded in death by his father, Donald Whitney, his mother, Marion Whitney, and his brothers, John Whitney and Robert Whitney. SURVIVORS: Wife, Dolores; daughter, Deborah Kryak of Houston, Texas; son, Donald R. Whitney, Jr. of Gahanna, Ohio; son, Douglas Whitney of Huntington, Indiana; son, Daniel and Erin Whitney of Honolulu, Hawaii; son, Darrin and Anita Whitney of Frisco, Texas; and son, Darrell Whitney of Oakland Township, Michigan; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, David Whitney of Mansfield, Texas; and brother, Paul Whitney of Pullman, Washington.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2020
