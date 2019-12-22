|
Donald Thomas Kavanaugh FORT WORTH--On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, Donald Kavanaugh passed away at the age of 84 after a long illness. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Noon Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Patrick Cathedral. Rosary: 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, followed by visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Cristo Rey FW (cristoreyfortworth.org), St. Rita Catholic School (saintritaschool.net) or St. George Catholic School (stgeorgecatholicschool.org) Don was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Oney Kavanaugh; his son, Michael Kavanaugh; and two brothers, Harold Kavanaugh and Jerry Kavanaugh. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janelle; daughters, Rosemary Behan and husband, Michael, Sharon Jung and husband, Butch, Judy Jones and husband, Larry; son, Joe and wife, Patti; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was blessed to be part of a large extended family and to have a host of friends and business associates.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019