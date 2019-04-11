Donald Wade Jones FORT WORTH Donald Wade Jones, 73, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 8, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, 2700 McPherson Ave, Fort Worth 76109. Reception will follow in Parish Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Donald's memory to the St. Stephen Presbyterian Celebration Fund, or . Donald was born on July 26,1945 in Fort Worth. After graduating from Schreiner University in Kerrville, he decided on a career in aviation and quickly earned a Certified Flight Instructor rating. For several years, Donald trained new Army pilots at Fort Rucker before their deployment to Vietnam. In 1969, Donald was hired by American Airlines, where he became certified to pilot all aircraft types. After 34 years service at American, Donald retired as an international Boeing 777 Captain. Serving as elder and deacon, Donald was an active member of St. Stephen Presbyterian Church. He also served as president of the Overton South Neighborhood Association, secretary of his local Mensa group, and was an avid supporter of the arts, especially live theater. A lifelong lover of learning, he was an active member of the Cowtown and Kilocycle Amateur Radio Clubs in Fort Worth, and pursued often his other interests, including piano, guitar and photography. A friend to all, Donald will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Flora Leo; and brother, Davin. SURVIVORS: His wife of 27 years, Marilyn McClain Jones; sister, Paula Jones Watson (Bill) of Las Vegas, Nevada; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



