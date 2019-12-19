|
Donald Wade Moore FORT WORTH -- Don Moore passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m., Fri., Dec. 20, Biggers Funeral Home in Lake Worth. Don was born in Temple, Texas on December 7, 1940. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as a young boy and graduated from Poly High School in 1958. Don earned his degree from North Texas State University. In 1972, Don began his career with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and retired as the Chief Investigator after 40 years of service in 2012. Don and his wife, Alice spent 33 years together. Don is preceded in death by his brother, Robert, step-son, Mark Abbott & best friend, Tim Curry. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife, Alice; sister, Shirley; daughters, Suzie, Carolyn, Carrie and Stephanie; sons, Robert & Stephen.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 19, 2019