Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hogue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wayne Hogue

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Wayne Hogue Obituary
Donald Wayne Hogue ALEDO -- Donald Wayne Hogue is now face to face with the Lord, born April 21, 1940, passed Tuesday, April 9, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m., Friday, Parker County Cowboy Church, Aledo. He worked 33 years at Southwestern Bell. After retirement, Don was a fixture at the Bearcat in Aledo, Texas where he enjoyed working and praying with people. Don was a devout Christian that shared his faith. Don raised his children to serve the community. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elta Ann Owen Hogue, and two sons; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.