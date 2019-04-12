|
Donald Wayne Hogue ALEDO -- Donald Wayne Hogue is now face to face with the Lord, born April 21, 1940, passed Tuesday, April 9, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m., Friday, Parker County Cowboy Church, Aledo. He worked 33 years at Southwestern Bell. After retirement, Don was a fixture at the Bearcat in Aledo, Texas where he enjoyed working and praying with people. Don was a devout Christian that shared his faith. Don raised his children to serve the community. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elta Ann Owen Hogue, and two sons; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019