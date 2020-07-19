Donald Wray Goodwin FORT WORTH--Donald Wray Goodwin, 92, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. SERVICE: A private burial service was held Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Donations, if desired, may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 917 Lamar St., Fort Worth, TX, 76102 or to the Baylor University Department of Physics at www.baylor.edu/physics
(Giving tab). Don was born Feb. 6, 1928, in Dallas, Texas, to Walter and Helen Goodwin. In 1935, the family moved to Waco, Texas, where Don grew up and attended Baylor University, graduating with a B.S. in Physics and Math in 1949. He played upright bass in western swing and jazz dance bands to help support his college expenses. His bandmates in Waco became lifelong friends and performed together in annual band reunions in Waco for over 30 years. After graduation, Don taught high school math, science, physical education and sports for three years at schools in Kopperl and Lorena, Texas. He then worked at General Dynamics in Fort Worth for almost 40 years, from August, 1953 until his retirement in February, 1993. He was chief of the Thermodynamics Analysis engineering group for 20 years and made many friends during his years at GD. Don met his wife, Bonnie, in Waco in April of 1953. They were married Feb. 21, 1960, and resided in Fort Worth where they raised their three daughters and where Don lived the rest of his life. His relationship with Bonnie was the highlight of his life. He and Bonnie were committed to their faith and served as leaders in the Sunday School program at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church throughout their retirement years. Don taught astronomy at TCU and the General Dynamics Recreation Area (GDRA) Observatory in the '50s and '60s. He volunteered as a judge and served as chairman of the Fort Worth Regional Science Fair in the '80s. He participated in the Fort Worth Astronomy Club, the Fort Worth Civic Orchestra and the Lockheed (formerly GD) Recreation Area Jazz Band. Don even traveled to Idaho and experienced "totality" of the total solar eclipse of 2017 at the age of 89. Don had a wide variety of interests from science to music to college football (particularly Baylor) to witty commentary. He had a fondness for inventing funny rhymes, sonnets, limericks, and songs about everyone from his dinner companions to his nurses. His favorite brand of humor was fun with puns. Don's interest in and understanding of physics, astronomy, and the marvels of the universe only deepened his faith in the infinite sovereignty of God in the world and in our lives. Despite growing up with the challenges and difficulties caused by the Great Depression and World War II, Don always maintained an optimistic outlook, a sunny disposition and unwavering gratitude for the good things that came his way: relationships, opportunities, privileges, provisions. Don was deeply loved and admired by his family and friends, old and new, and will be greatly missed by all. His body was weakened after several months of battling complications from prostate cancer and from the related surgeries; but his spirit, faith and even his sense of humor remained strong. The family wishes to thank the staff at Ridgmar Place Independent Living and Brookdale Broadway Cityview Skilled Nursing for their care and support of Don over the last several months - and especially the Brookdale nursing staff for keeping him safe at their facility and for their responsiveness to the family during the recent imposed separation due to the pandemic. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Mary Goodwin Humes and husband, Maury, of Arlington, Texas, Miriam Goodwin of Irving, Texas, and Susan Goodwin Milatovic and husband, Zoran, of Fremont, Calif.; and five nieces and nephews and their extended family members.