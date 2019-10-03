|
Donna Ann Busbee GRAPEVINE -- Donna Ann Busbee, 79, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Grapevine. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow at 2633 Stratford Chase, Grapevine, Texas 76051. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donna's life. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Okla., 73123. Donna was born on June 12, 1940, in Okmulgee, Okla., to Toy and Marie Arnold. Soon after, they moved to California where she spent her early years. The next move for the family was to Fort Worth, they put down roots in the Oakhurst area. Donna attended Carter High School and started working for a downtown law firm shortly after school. That's when she met the love of her life James "Jim" Busbee, they were married shortly after her 20th birthday. Soon after, their family started growing welcoming four children over the next five years! Donna initially stayed home with her children but eventually returned to the workforce. First running a busy beauty college in Haltom City, she then took the helm of a string of plumbing and electrical supply houses that were started by her father, Toy. Donna would like to thank the managers and employees for their dedication and loyalty throughout the years, the success achieved would not be possible without them! Donna was an accomplished artist, decorator, gourmet chef and gracious host. She excelled at everything she set her mind to. She was generous with friends and family and cherished being a wife, mother and grandmother. She had a passion for travel and fine dining and jumped at the chance for new adventures. She always dressed to impress, not a diva but always divine! She was preceded in death by husband James; parents, Toy and Marie; and sister, Susie. SURVIVORS: Son, Jim of Bedford, Texas; daughter, Vicki and son-in-law, Jody of Haslet, Texas; son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Donna of Colleyville, Texas and son, Anthony and daughter-in-law, Mary of Grapevine, Texas; and nine grandchildren, Jazz, Lauren, Toy, Jacob, Tawni, Mandee, JD, Alyssa and Dakota. The family would like to thank caregivers Amanda, Joni, CiCi and Dr. Steve for their care and comfort. We would also like to thank the unending support of friends, family and neighbors during this difficult time.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 3, 2019