Donna Cotter

October 5, 1960 - September 22, 2020

Grapevine, Texas - Ms. Donna Elaine Pinson Cotter, age 59, of Colleyville, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Grapevine. She was born October 5, 1960 to James Cecil and Fairy Lee Rice Pinson in Pittsburg, Texas. She was Registered Nurse.

She is survived by her children, Nicholas Cotter and wife Mandy, and Chris Cotter, her mother Fairy Lee Rice Pinson, brothers, Eddie Pinson and wife Faye, Earl Pinson, sister, Mary James and husband Mike, aunts, Willie Mae Fowler, and Eva Ruth Rice Borth.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Masonic Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. There is no visitation.





