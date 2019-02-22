|
Donna D'Laine Eller GRAFORD -- Donna D'Laine Eller, age 59, passed from this life Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 North Elm Street, Weatherford, Texas 76086. Donna was born October 19, 1959 in Lubbock, Texas to Bobby and Peggy Eller. She was a Manager for AlphaGraphics in Fort Worth, Donna loved her family, was a sports enthusiast, enjoyed reading, and just loved life in general. She was a member of the Catholic Church. SURVIVORS: Donna is survived by her wife, Suzanne Cowan of Graford; sisters, Robbie Eller of Weatherford, Jackie Dewbre of Olney; her furbabies, Freckles and Buddy; and numerous other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019