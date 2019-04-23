Donna D. Michels FORT WORTH--Donna Michels, 96, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Noon, Saturday, April 27, at All Saints Episcopal Church. Inurnment: All Saints' Episcopal Church Columbarium. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the Donna Michels Scholarship Fund at All Saints' Episcopal School. Donna was a teacher, principal, and director of All Saints' Episcopal Day School from 1961-1988. Under her leadership, ASPDS grew from a small set of class rooms in the undercroft of the church to one of the premier primary and secondary schools in Fort Worth. She was also an active volunteer at All Saints' Episcopal Church, where she was a director of Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, a member of the Vestry, active in St. Anne's Guild, and a choir member. She held many positions in associations of Episcopal schools. SURVIVORS: She is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and 21 godchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019