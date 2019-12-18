|
|
Donna Dale Gooch ARLINGTON--Donna Dale Gooch left this world on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, leaving her lasting love with her immediate family while renewing her love with past family members and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Inurnment: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas. Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was an eternal optimist and never placed herself before the needs or wants of others in her daily life. Donna was the epitome of your best friend, and her generosity to others will never be forgotten. SURVIVORS: Immediate survivors include her husband, David Gooch; son, Paul Gooch; grandson, Carson Gooch; daughter-in-law, Natalie Gooch; and great-granddaughter, Collins Gooch.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019